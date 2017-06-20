June 20 Neurotech International Ltd
* Neurotech announces positive phase 2 results in nt-501
(cntf) for macular telangiectasia
* Neurotech international ltd - nt-501 was generally well
tolerated, consistent with previous studies of nt-501 in
retinitis pigmentosa and dry amd
* Neurotech international - majority of adverse events were
related to surgical procedure; all cases surgery-related events
were resolved within 3 months
* Neurotech international ltd - no participants had implant
removed during course of study
* Neurotech international ltd - planning to initiate phase 3
program by end of the year
