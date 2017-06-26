BRIEF-Ginwa Enterprise elects chairman
June 27 Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc * Says board elects Wu Yijian as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ucjEfF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 26 Neurotech International Ltd
* Existing distribution partner Ese Pazarlama signed new 3-year agreement to distribute Mente Autism exclusively in Turkey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc * Says board elects Wu Yijian as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ucjEfF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018