BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Neurotrope Inc :
* Neurotrope announces positive top-line results from Phase 2 study of Bryostatin-1 for moderate to severe Alzheimer’S disease
* Results indicate 20 μg dose,administered every 2 weeks,met pre-specified primary endpoint in Completer population, not in mITT population
* Data indicate that Bryostatin-1 improves cognition and ability to perform activities of daily living
* Plans to meet with FDA to address clinical and regulatory path forward for Bryostatin-1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
