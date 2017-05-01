May 1 Neurotrope Inc-

* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call

* Neurotrope CSO: in this very seriously afflicted population, the rate of dropouts in the trial was typical: conf call

* Neurotrope CSO: stat significance in a phase 3 trial is usually defined by p value of 0.05, but this was a more exploratory phase 2 trial, and the data is encouraging

* Neurotrope CSO expects to provide more detailed results in coming months

* Neurotrope CEO says co is interested in finding a corporate partner to move forward with

* Neurotrope CSO: "we saw very modest efficacy from the 40 mcg" Further company coverage: