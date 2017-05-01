BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Neurotrope Inc-
* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call
* Neurotrope CSO: in this very seriously afflicted population, the rate of dropouts in the trial was typical: conf call
* Neurotrope CSO: stat significance in a phase 3 trial is usually defined by p value of 0.05, but this was a more exploratory phase 2 trial, and the data is encouraging
* Neurotrope CSO expects to provide more detailed results in coming months
* Neurotrope CEO says co is interested in finding a corporate partner to move forward with
* Neurotrope CSO: "we saw very modest efficacy from the 40 mcg" Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.