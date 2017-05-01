May 2 Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd:

* announced it has entered into global licensing agreement on Yungjin Pharm's compound KL1333 for genetic mitochondrial disorders

* will now initiate activities in preparation for next clinical study in Europe and/or in U.S.

* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm upfront payments of $1 million at signing

* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm additional $1 million after completion of a successful phase I clinical trial