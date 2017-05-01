BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 2 Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd:
* announced it has entered into global licensing agreement on Yungjin Pharm's compound KL1333 for genetic mitochondrial disorders
* will now initiate activities in preparation for next clinical study in Europe and/or in U.S.
* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm upfront payments of $1 million at signing
* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm additional $1 million after completion of a successful phase I clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.