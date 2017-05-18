UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Q1 net revenues were sek 27,000 (0) and other operating income was sek 63,000 (46,000)
* Q1 loss before tax was sek 21,390,000 (loss: 10,916,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct