UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 10 Neusoft Corp :
* Says its wholly owned HK subsidiary, plans to invest $5 million to subscribe new shares for Hospital Corporation of China Ltd 's IPO on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/slJOvi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)