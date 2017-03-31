March 31 Neusoft Corp

* Says its 2016 net profit up 379.1 percent y/y at 1.85 billion yuan ($268.62 million)

* Says it plans to invest a combined 367.8 million yuan to set up three unitsSource text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nlb5LC; bit.ly/2nFEgwA; bit.ly/2nFEhk8; bit.ly/2nlgodZ Further company coverage:($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)