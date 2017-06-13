June 13 Neustar Inc:

* Neustar-Received notification from CFIUS,it will not take action to prevent deals contemplated by Aerial Topco merger deal from being consummated

* Neustar Inc - Neustar continues to expect Aerial Topco merger to be completed no later than extended outside date

* Neustar Inc - in accordance with terms of aerial topco merger agreement, Neustar extended outside date from June 14, 2017 to September 14, 2017