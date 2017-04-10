BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Lexaria Bioscience Corp -
* NeutriSci forms cannabinoid joint venture with Lexaria Bioscience
* Co and Lexaria each contributing its respective technology to Ambarii by way of a license
* New company to be formed, Ambarii Trade Corporation initially being funded and owned equally by each of NeutriSci, Lexaria
* Co and Lexaria each will split all profits derived from Ambarii operations on a 50/50 basis
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results