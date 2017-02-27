GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian bank worries leak into second week
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
Feb 27 Nevada Copper Corp:
* Nevada Copper announces further investment by pala and extension of loan maturity dates to December 31, 2018
* Nevada Copper Corp - has also secured extensions to loan maturities under its existing senior term loan facility with exp t1 ltd
* Nevada Copper Corp - its long-term cornerstone shareholder, pala investments limited has agreed to make a further investment of us$5 million in company
* Nevada copper - under amendments to red kite loan facility, monthly interest payments for march to June 2017 will be prepaid from proceeds of pala financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
