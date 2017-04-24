BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp
* NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES APPLICATION TO AMEND WARRANTS TERMS
* NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORP - MADE APPLICATION TO TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE TO AMEND TERM OF AGGREGATE OF 1.1 MILLION OUTSTANDING SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS
* NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORP - COMPANY IS SEEKING TO EXTEND TERM OF WARRANTS FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS, TO MAY 13, 2019
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results