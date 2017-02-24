BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 23 Nevsun Resources Ltd
* FY earnings per share $0.04
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok
* Sees to maintain top quartile safety performance in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.