April 3 New Age Beverages Corp:

* New Age Beverages Corporation acquires coco-libre

* New Age Beverages Corp - transaction includes a combination of cash and shares of common stock in new age beverages

* New Age Beverages Corp - specific terms of deal were not disclosed

* New Age Beverages Corp - as part of deal, team has identified more than $5 million in cost and revenue synergies to be gained over next 12 months

* New Age - in cost synergy area, group will realize more than $3 million in immediate savings in operating expenses, infrastructure convergence under deal