Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales
June 20 Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.
May 16 New Age Beverages Corp:
* New Age Beverages reports q1 2017 earnings and progress against major strategic priorities
* Q1 gross revenue $11.44 million versus $620,700
* Qtrly net loss $707,354
Impact of integration of marley beverage company and Coco-Libre acquisition will begin to be seen in Q2
In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock