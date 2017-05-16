May 16 New Age Beverages Corp:

* New Age Beverages reports q1 2017 earnings and progress against major strategic priorities

* Q1 gross revenue $11.44 million versus $620,700

* Qtrly net loss $707,354

* Impact of integration of marley beverage company and Coco-Libre acquisition will begin to be seen in Q2