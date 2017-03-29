BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 New Age Beverages Corp
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - will receive assets in exchange for a purchase price of 2.85 million shares of company's common stock, among other things
* New Age Beverages Corp - to receive assets also for cash equal to 150,000 times average of closing price of co's stock on 10 trading days before closing date
* New Age Beverages Corp - to receive assets also for earn out payment of $1.3 million in cash under certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results