BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
April 28 New Art Co Ltd
* Says it will set up split preparatory company on May 10
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017