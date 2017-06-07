BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 7 New Century Group Hong Kong Ltd :
* Expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result due to fair value gains on investment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.