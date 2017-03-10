BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 9 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Yang Zheng as finance director of the co, who is approved by China Insurance Regulatory Commission to be qualified for the position, effective Feb. 28
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/M7mbx9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )