BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* FY net profit RMB4,942 million versus RMB8,601 million
* Final dividend of RMB0.28 per ordinary share
* FY revenue RMB 144.80 billion versus RMB 157.92 billion
* Pursuant to a resolution passed at meeting of board on 29 March, a final dividend of RMB0.48 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016 was proposed Source text : (bit.ly/2nzDoJI) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.