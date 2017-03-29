March 29 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* FY net profit RMB4,942 million versus RMB8,601 million

* Final dividend of RMB0.28 per ordinary share

* FY revenue RMB 144.80 billion versus RMB 157.92 billion

* Pursuant to a resolution passed at meeting of board on 29 March, a final dividend of RMB0.48 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016 was proposed Source text : (bit.ly/2nzDoJI) Further company coverage: