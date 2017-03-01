March 1 New Europe Property Investments Plc
* Announces an equity raising of approximately ZAR500
million through issue of new ordinary shares
* Vendor consideration placing will be utilised partly to
refinance acquisition of arena centar, announced on 7 no
* Book build opens at 0900 (south african time) and co
reserves right to close it at any time thereafter
* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as
practical following closing of book build
* Java capital is acting as sole bookrunner for equity
raise.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: