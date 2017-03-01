March 1 New Europe Property Investments Plc :

* Results of the accelerated book build, issue of equity and total voting rights

* Book was oversubscribed

* Amount of capital to be raised was increased to 1 billion rand (approximately 72 million euros)

* New shares have been priced at 146.00 rand per share, a 1.15 pct discount to closing price on Feb. 28, 2017

* A total of 6,849,315 new NEPI shares are expected to be issued and list on March 9, 2017