March 1 New Europe Property Investments Plc
:
* Results of the accelerated book build, issue of equity and
total voting rights
* Book was oversubscribed
* Amount of capital to be raised was increased to 1 billion
rand (approximately 72 million euros)
* New shares have been priced at 146.00 rand per share, a
1.15 pct discount to closing price on Feb. 28, 2017
* A total of 6,849,315 new NEPI shares are expected to be
issued and list on March 9, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)