BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 New Flyer Industries Inc:
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
* Unit announced NJ TRANSIT issued notice-to-proceed for second year of its six year contract for about total value of $92 million
* Motor Coach Industries will commence delivery of year two coaches starting in Q3 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results