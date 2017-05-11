BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud
* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud
May 10 New Flyer Industries Inc
* New flyer announces 2017 first quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries and annual dividend rate
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.61
* New flyer industries - increased 2017 projected deliveries of new transit buses, motor coaches to 3,750 eus, increase of 6.8% compared to fiscal 2016
* Qtrly revenue of $572.1 million increased by 3.4%
* Says board of directors of company has decided to increase annual dividend rate to c$1.30 per share
ZURICH, June 20 A drug developed by Novartis to treat vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.