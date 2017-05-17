BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 17 New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcements of company dated 27 April 2017 and 4 May 2017 in relation to possible delisting of TDRs
* TDRs shall be delisted with effect from 27 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would let the country's top sports betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion).