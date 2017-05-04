BRIEF-Teamax Smart City Technology's unit plans management firm, scraps plan to buy property assets
* Says unit plans to set up investment management firm worth 200 million yuan ($29.28 million) with partners
May 4 New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Ltd -
* Has received a letter from Taiwan Stock Exchange indicating that it shall require TDRS to be delisted pursuant to relevant rules
* TDRS delisted pursuant to rules of Taiwan Stock Exchange as net assets value of group fell below one-third of share capital of co in fy16 Source text (bit.ly/2quTl6i) Further company coverage:
