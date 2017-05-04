BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 New Gold Inc:
* New Gold announces launch of $300 million senior notes offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding $300 million 7.00pct senior notes
* New Gold - intends to use proceeds from offering with cash on hand, to fund redemption of outstanding $300 million 7.00pct senior notes due 2020
* New Gold Inc- commenced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: