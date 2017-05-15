BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Parlane Resource Corp
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
* Parlane Resource- has reached agreement to sell all of its interest in Big Bear property, to New Gold Inc. for total cash consideration of C$2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
