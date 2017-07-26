FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Oil
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc

* New Gold announces 2017 second quarter results; Rainy River project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 105,064 ounces increased by 6% relative to 2016 coupled with copper production of 26.4 million pounds

* New Gold reiterates its guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces

* Company expects approximately 40% of second half 2017 gold production to occur in Q3, with remaining 60% in Q4

* Reiterate its previously lowered guidance for all-in sustaining costs of $760 to $800 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.