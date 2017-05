April 27 New Home Company Inc:

* The New Home Company reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 47 percent to $125 million

* Qtrly net new home orders up 125%

* Qtrly backlog dollar value up 34% to $313.9 million, a record quarter-end value

* New Home Company Inc sees FY home sales revenue of $530 million - $570 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $91.6 million