BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 New Home Company Inc:
* New Home Company Inc says had priced its private tack-on offering to eligible purchasers of $75.0 million principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2022
* New Home Company - 2022 notes will be issued at an offering price of 102.750% of their face amount, which represents a yield of 6.438% - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pzffCF) Further company coverage:
