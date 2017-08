Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Jersey Resources Corp

* New Jersey Resources reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results and reaffirms earnings guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75

* Qtrly net financial earnings per share $0.20

* New Jersey Resources Corp says expects to invest about $107 million in capital expenditures through fiscal 2019 to add 26,000 to 28,000 new customers