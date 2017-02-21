Feb 21 New Media Investment Group Inc
* New Media announces solid fourth quarter & full year 2016
results and dividend of $0.35 per common share
* New Media Investment Group Inc - qtrly total revenues of
$333.6 million were flat to prior year, and decreased 0.6 pct on
a same store basis
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $324.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New Media Investment Group - implemented cost reduction
program in early Q1 2017 that is expected to reduce expenses
over $27 million for full year 2017
