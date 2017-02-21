Feb 21 New Media Investment Group Inc

* New Media announces solid fourth quarter & full year 2016 results and dividend of $0.35 per common share

* New Media Investment Group Inc - qtrly total revenues of $333.6 million were flat to prior year, and decreased 0.6 pct on a same store basis

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $324.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New Media Investment Group - implemented cost reduction program in early Q1 2017 that is expected to reduce expenses over $27 million for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: