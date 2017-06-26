BRIEF-Biostage announces agreement to conduct $3.1 mln private placement at market
June 26 New Media Investment Group Inc:
* New Media Investment Group- small and medium-sized business solutions provider, formerly known as propel business services, has been rebranded as UpCurve
* New Media Investment Group- digital marketing services of UpCurve, previously known as Propel Marketing, will be marketed under Thrivehive name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trovagene announces submission of investigational new drug application to initiate phase 1B/2 clinical trial of PCM-075 for acute myeloid leukemia