Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 New Media Investment Group Inc:
* New Media announces agreement to acquire Calkins Media Incorporated for $17.5 million
* New Media Investment Group Inc - expect transaction to close within next 30 days.
* New Media Investment Group Inc - has agreed to acquire several newspapers and related assets from Calkins Media, Inc for $17.5 million
* New Media Investment Group - deal also includes operations of Calkins Digital Group, a press facility and all related websites and other digital operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.