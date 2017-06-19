June 19 New Media Investment Group Inc:

* New Media announces agreement to acquire Calkins Media Incorporated for $17.5 million

* New Media Investment Group Inc - expect transaction to close within next 30 days.

* New Media Investment Group Inc - has agreed to acquire several newspapers and related assets from Calkins Media, Inc for $17.5 million

* New Media Investment Group - deal also includes operations of Calkins Digital Group, a press facility and all related websites and other digital operations