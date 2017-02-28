Feb 28 New Mountain Finance Corp:

* New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* At December 31, 2016, net asset value per share was $13.46

* New Mountain Finance - total adjusted investment income for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015 were about$43.8 million and $42.0 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: