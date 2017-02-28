BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
Feb 28 New Mountain Finance Corp:
* New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* At December 31, 2016, net asset value per share was $13.46
New Mountain Finance - total adjusted investment income for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015 were about $43.8 million and $42.0 million, respectively
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.