Feb 16 Nestle Sa
* Nestle ceo says players in consumer goods industry who
focus too much on bottom line see their sales suffer
* Nestle ceo says needs to offer better balance of growth
and margin
* Nestle ceo says not working on any large m&a deals now,
focus is on organic performance
* Nestle ceo says has "healthy sense of urgency" when it
comes to turning around problem businesses like yinlu in china
* Nestle ceo says to narrow guidance as year progresses
(Reporting By Martinne Geller)