BRIEF-Krungthai Card appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman
Appoints Parinya Patanaphakdee as chairman to replace Poonpat Sripleng who resigned effective June 20
May 12 New Pacific Holdings Corp:
* New Pacific reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2017
Q3 earnings per share C$0.02
June 20 China's Fosun International has increased its offer for Fabergé owner Gemfields to 256 million pounds ($324 million), turning up the heat in a bid battle with the largest shareholder of the London-listed company.