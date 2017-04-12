New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 New Pride Corp :
* Says it will issue 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1.1 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is April 12, 2020, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 7 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 2,890 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/q3E7Kr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.