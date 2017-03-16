BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd:
* Purchaser and vendor entered into SP agreement
* Purchaser to purchase, sale shares, representing 5pct of issued share capital of target at consideration of HK$25.5 million
* Parties are Eagle Networks Company Limited as vendor and Major Bright Holdings Limited as purchaser
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.