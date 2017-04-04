BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 New Relic Inc
* New Relic announces strong preliminary results for fourth quarter fiscal 2017
* Sees Q4 revenue $73 million to $73.1 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $77 million to $78.5 million
* Sees Q4 revenue up 39 percent
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue up 31 to 34 percent
* Continue to target break-even non-GAAP loss from operations as co exits FY 2018
* Closed three-year, $24 million total contract value transaction during q4
* Closed three-year, $24 million total contract value transaction during q4

* President Hilarie Koplow-Mcadams set to retire in mid-June
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing