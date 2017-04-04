April 4 New Relic Inc

* New Relic announces strong preliminary results for fourth quarter fiscal 2017

* Sees Q4 revenue $73 million to $73.1 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $77 million to $78.5 million

* Sees Q4 revenue up 39 percent

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue up 31 to 34 percent

* Continue to target break-even non-GAAP loss from operations as co exits FY 2018

* Closed three-year, $24 million total contract value transaction during q4

* President Hilarie Koplow-Mcadams set to retire in mid-June