UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank makes subdued HK debut after $1 bln IPO
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
May 4 New Senior Investment Group Inc:
* New senior announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.27
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations of $0.29 per diluted share
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.