BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
May 31 New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd
* NSR Toronto entered into Residential LP Subscription Agreement and Commercial LP Subscription Agreement
* NSR Toronto to subscribe for 51 units in Residential LP for hk$138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey aims to sign an agreement this year on creating a locally developed passenger car, with the goal of having a vehicle on the road by 2019, Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu said in an interview with NTV on Friday.