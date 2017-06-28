BRIEF-Candente Copper signs deal with Plan B
* Candente and Plan B sign definitive agreement on Don Gregorio Cu-Au porphyry project, Peru
June 29 New Sports Group Ltd
* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited
* Deal at consideration of RMB950 million
* Vendor is Shenzhen Boteng Investment and purchaser is Shenzhen Baoxin Industrial Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs agreement to invest 1.5-1.6 billion yuan ($221.22-235.97 million) in LED-related project