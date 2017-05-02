May 2 Thrombogenics NV:

* New Thrombogenics ophthalmic research findings presented at ARVO 2017 annual vision research meeting in Baltimore

* Plans to initiate two further phase I/IIa clinical trials around year end and early 2018 with THR-687 and THR-149; expects to deliver first phase II data in H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)