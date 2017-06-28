BRIEF-Sprott announces completion of secondary offering
* Sprott announces completion of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 New West Energy Services Inc
* New West Energy Services Inc. announces appointment of executive chairman and lead director, change in financial year-end and grant of stock options
* Says Erinn B. Broshko appointed chairman of the board
* New West Energy Services Inc - in conjunction with Broshko's appointment, NWE's current chairman, William Rand, has been appointed as lead director
* New West Energy Services Inc - board of directors has resolved to change its financial year-end from April 30 to December 31
* New West Energy Services Inc - NWE will report a one-time transition year covering eight months from May 1 to December 31. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sprott announces completion of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram introducing filter to block certain offensive comments and a spam filter in nine languages - Blog Source text - http://bit.ly/2toe65f Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)