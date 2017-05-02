BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
May 2 New World Department Store China Ltd :
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD
* Trendy plaza and Ramada agreed to terminate lease agreement with effect from 31 July 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2qzP6Td] Further company coverage:
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)