Feb 21 New World Department Store China Ltd

* HY same-store sales was flat which indicates a significant improvement compared to -8.5 pct in same period of previous year

* HY revenue for period was HK$1.78 billion compared with hk$1.93 billion

* HY profit for period significantly increased by approximately 54.6 pct to HK$92.5 million

* Directors have resolved not to declare an interim dividend for six months ended 31 December 2016