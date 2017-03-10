BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 New York Community Bancorp Inc
* New York Community Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of offering of $500 million of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock
* New York Community Bancorp Inc - pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20 million depositary shares
* New York Community Bancorp Inc says pricing of 20 million depositary shares, par value $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.