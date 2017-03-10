March 10 New York Community Bancorp Inc

* New York Community Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of offering of $500 million of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc says pricing of 20 million depositary shares, par value $0.01 per share