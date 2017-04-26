BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 New York Community Bancorp Inc
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New york community bancorp inc - net interest income of $294.9 million in q1, down $20.6 million from trailing-quarter level and $32.9 million down from q1 2016
* New york community bancorp inc - qtrly net interest margin declined 15 basis points to 2.71% in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.